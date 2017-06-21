Police confirm no threat to youngsters following report of suspicious man outside Sunderland school

Police say there was no criminal activity involved when a man was reported as acting suspiciously outside a Sunderland school.

Police were called to St Anne's RC Primary School last Thursday following reports of a suspicious man in the area.

But, following investigations, officers are now satisfied there was no intention of harm to the children at the Hylton Road school.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "Last week officers received a report of a man acting suspiciously near to St Anne's Primary School in Sunderland and appealed for the man to come forward.

"After making full enquiries, police have found there to be no threat and that no criminal offence took place.

"Pupils and parents from the school have been spoken to and reassured that the man in connection with the report posed no danger."