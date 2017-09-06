Police asking residents to report suspicious activity follow garage thefts.

Have your say

Residents in Peterlee are being asked by police to report any suspicious activity following garage thefts.

Officers say there was reports of several garage burglaries throughout Tuesday night, particularly targeting motorbikes.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police said: "It is believed that local male youths are responsible."

Anyone who sees anything or has information should contact police on 101.

And, any residents requiring crime prevention advice should also get in touch with their local officers.