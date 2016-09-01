Police appeal after stolen jewellery is pawned at Galleries in Washington

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify the owners of suspected stolen jewellery.

The jewellery was pawned to Ramsden's in The Galleries, Washington, on August 14.

The jewellery which was pawned.

Officers have reason to believe the jewellery is stolen as the person who pawned them also pawned other items that have been confirmed as stolen.

Anyone who thinks the jewellery belongs to them should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference OIC1320 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.