Police appeal after designer handbag stolen from Durham shop

A pink designer handbag has been stolen from a shop in Durham - and police have issued an image of two people they would like to speak to.

The incident took place at TK Maxx on Monday, June 19.

A salmon pink Ralph Lauren handbag was taken from the shop

Officers at Durham Police would like to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the incident.

Do you have any information?

Contact Durham Police on 10, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00061432.