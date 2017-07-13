Pervert jailed for sex attack on woman he invited in for a cup of tea

A pervert has been jailed for a sex attack on a woman he invited into his home for a cup of tea.

Steven Booth saw the victim pass his house on her way to the shops last February and asked her to come inside for a hot drink.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was when the visitor decided to leave, the 52-year-old pounced as she reached his front door and launched a sickening attack in the hallway.

The woman, who managed to pull herself away from Booth, said in a statement she was "very scared" during the ordeal.

She had trouble sleeping after the attack and suffered flashbacks, which led to her having counselling.

Booth, of The Oval, Concord, Washington, denied sexual assault, but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to 12 months behind bars and said he must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The judge told him: "She was walking past your house as you were standing at your front door.

"You called over and invited her in for a cup of tea."

The judge said the victim "froze" during the attack, which lasted a matter of minutes, but was able to get away and call for help.

The judge added: "Your motivation was entirely sexual, you took advantage of a very vulnerable young lady.

"The only appropriate sentence in your case is one of immediate custody."

Alec Burns, defending, told the court Booth has suffered recent bereavements and has not told his family about his offending.

Mr Burns said Booth, who has previous convictions, but none for sexual offences, is willing to work with the probation service to address his behaviour.

He added: "It was not something planned, it just happened, it was a chance meeting."