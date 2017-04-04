Pensioner dies hours after suffering head injury in collision with reversing van

An 80-year-old man has died after it is believed he was knocked by a van as it backed into a car park.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in North Shields when a man was injured and subsequently died.



It happened at Lynn Road at the junction with the Coast Road beside First Vets and the old Billy Mill roundabout junction at 10.55am yesterday.



Police say a Peugeot white panel van was reversing from a car park into the road when it is believed there may have been a collision with a pedestrian, an 80-year-old man.

The elderly man fell to the ground and suffered a head injury.



He was taken to NSEC at Cramlington for treatment and subsequently died overnight.



Police are appealing for witnesses, and want to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident.



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 315 of 03/04/17