Pair jailed after trying to rob a Sunderland Post Office with shotgun

Two men who tried to rob a Sunderland Post Office with a shotgun have been put behind bars.

George Tumilty and Kevin Jarvis targeted Ford Post Office, in Hylton Road on January 16. One of them was carrying a shotgun.

Kevin Jarvis

They demanded a staff member hand over cash, but when they refused, a shot was fired at a shop display before the pair fled empty-handed. Nobody was hurt but the staff member was left shaken.

Jarvis, 45, and Tumilty, 31, made off in a Vectra car, which was later found abandoned in St Luke's Road.

Police said finding the car led to the recovery of the firearm and discarded clothing worn by the men.

Both were arrested in Garfield Street after a search on January 17.

George Tumilty

Today, they were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted robbery.

Tumilty, of Flodden Road, Sunderland was sentenced to ten and a half years and Jarvis, of Garfield Street, was given nine years.

Afterwards, Superintendent Paul Milner said: "This incident caused significant disruption to the local community and I would like to thank them for their patience and co-operation during our enquiries, we do not take their support for granted and are very grateful.

"The use of a firearm in this way is incredibly rare in our communities however the illegal use of firearms is something we simply will not tolerate and we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in this type of criminality, the significant sentences handed by the court today reflect the gravity and serious nature of these offences.

A discarded mask police recovered after the attempted robbery

"It's encouraging to see the great efforts by the CID team involved in this case recognised by the court. The team involved have done a fantastic job and put in a lot of hard work to make sure justice was done.

"Police officers right across the force regularly go above and beyond their role no matter what role they carry out to rid our communities of dangerous criminals.

"This work is a prime example of the daily efforts our detectives go to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out and no stone is left unturned in securing evidence for a successful prosecution."