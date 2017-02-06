Pair deny murder of Sunderland man Michael Stead

Two men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Sunderland man who died more than nine months after an assault.

Michael Stead, 34, was attacked in Brady Street, Sunderland, in March last year and passed away in hospital in December.

Daniel Mould, of Chester Terrace North, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 33-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link from Durham Prison, as did his co-accused Michael Young.

Young, 25, also of Chester Terrace North, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Both men remain in custody.

Mr Stead was taken to Newcastle's RVI with significant head injuries and was later transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was in a critical condition until his death.

Two other people also appeared in court in relation to the matter.

Trevor Gordon, 32, of Lumley Street, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Leanne Mould, 33, of Brady Street, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a car key.

Both co-defendants were released on conditional bail.

Recorder Paul Sloan QC said: "A timetable has been set.

"The trial is listed for the week commencing the July 3 this year.

"There will be an early pre-trial hearing on the week commencing the third of April.

"Before that date you must set out a defence statement."