Paedophile jailed for 14 years for raping schoolgirl

A paedophile has been jailed for 14 years for raping a schoolgirl.

Michael Davey warned his terrified victim never to tell anyone about what he had done but she has bravely spoken out about her ordeal.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the schoolgirl has been left traumatised by the actions of the 64-year-old.

Davey, who protested his innocence, was convicted by a jury of rape and sexual assault charges after a trial.

Judge Robert Spragg told him: "She feels angry and was physically sick with the stress of it all.

"She is waiting for counselling, believes her schooling has been affected and has lost trust in people.

"Who can forget the effect on her parents, both of whom had to give evidence about the nightmare that had befallen their child."

Davey, of Whinway, Albany, Washington, was found guilty of one charge of rape and seven of indecent assault.

As well as the 14 year prison sentence, of which he must serve up to half in custody, he was told to sign the sex offenders register for life and made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard Davey, who suffered a heart attack in 2012, collapsed when the allegations against him were made and has continuing health problems.

Davey, who has been married for more than 40 years, poses a high risk of harm to children but a low risk of reoffending, the court heard.

He has no relevant previous convictions.

Tom Moran, defending, said: "The inevitable custodial sentence is going to hit him harder than it would most defendants.

"He has already found he is having difficulty having his medical needs met in custody.

"He has previously led a blameless, hard-working life until illness prevented him doing so."