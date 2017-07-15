North East police creating video library of known troublemakers' 'mannerisms and quirks'

Police are stockpiling body camera footage of known troublemakers as a resource to help hunt them down in future, according to a report.

A library of videos on repeat offenders is being put together by officers at Durham Constabulary, providing a wealth of information on their mannerisms and quirks.

Its chief constable, Mike Barton, told The Times tracking suspects relied on knowledge of more than just their facial appearance.

Body-worn cameras are being rolled out on a large scale in forces across the country, but material captured on them is usually only retained for 31 days if not used as evidence.

According to the newspaper, the Durham force is stashing footage if the suspects filmed have a criminal history.

Mr Barton said: "It is not just about what they look like in their face, it is how they talk and how they deport themselves.

"I want all our cops to identify villains, what they look like when they've turned their back on the police car and they're walking away. And you do that by making sure that you video them."