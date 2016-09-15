New police inspector takes charge in Seaham

Seaham's new police inspector is a man who is already familiar with the area.

Last week Insp Lee Blakelock moved across from Durham city to become the permanent head of neighbourhood policing in Seaham.

He is the long-term replacement for Insp Steve Thubron, who is now the inspector in Peterlee.

Insp Blakelock, 39, used to live in in Seaham and worked as a response officer in the town from 2004 to 2008.

He said: “I know the area like the back of my hand and it’s great to be back. Seaham has come on in leaps and bounds in the last few years, with the improvements to the sea front, the marina being developed and the recent extension to Dalton Park.

"I am committed to working with the community and our partners to tackle issues such as crime and anti social behaviour and also working in partnership to solve problems.

“This is a great place to live, work or visit and over the last few days I have been trying to get around and meet as many people as I can.”

Lee started his police career in 2000 and first went on the beat in Peterlee. Since then he has worked in a number of different areas, the most recent as a detective sergeant in the safeguarding unit, where he managed a team of officers handling domestic and child abuse cases.

He added: “I am aiming to get to as many PACT meetings as I can and show my face. I would really welcome peoples’ views, and if anyone wants to make an appointment to come and meet me in person at the police station all they have to do is call in, or email me.”

Insp Blakelock can be contacted via lee.blakelock@durham.pnn.police.uk