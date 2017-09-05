New image released of 'key witness' in Sunderland murder case

Police probing the murder of a woman found dead in a burning car in Sunderland have released an image of a 'key witness' they would like to trace.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found in a vehicle in Success Road, in Shiney Row, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15.

This is the man police would like to speak to.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with her murder.

Officers have been viewing CCTV, and have identified a man walking past the Golden Fry fish shop in Shiney Row at about 12.14am on Tuesday, August 15, who they believe could be a key witness.

There is no suspicion of any wrongdoing by the man, but officers are keen to speak to him solely as a potential witness.

In the image, he appears to have a bottle in one hand and possibly a hat in the other.

He is wearing a hooded top with stripes on the arms and a T-shirt with writing on, loose trousers or jogging bottoms and trainers.

A description of the man has already been released, but he has yet to be identified.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said: "I would like to reiterate this man is not in any trouble and not involved in the incident in anyway, however, we think he may be a key witness and be able to help in our investigation which is why we're keen to identify and speak to him."

The man, or anyone who thinks they may know who he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817.