Murder victim and boyfriend seemed 'loved up' in days before violent death, court told

A murder victim seemed "loved up" with his boyfriend in the period before his violent death, jurors have heard.

David Wilson was found dead in bed with seven stab wounds by his boyfriend Scott Hoyle at their home in Southwick, Sunderland on December 14, 2014.



Prosecutors claim Daniel Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, committed the murder.



Jurors have heard Johnson robbed Mr Hoyle in the street then used his keys to get into the couple's flat, where he carried out the killing.



The 20-year-old denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.



Jurors have heard evidence from Dale Younger, who was a friend of the couple and was at their home on the night before the killing, which happened in the early hours.



Mr Younger told the court he knew both men and said they seemed happy after moving in together.



He said: "They seemed loved up. They were kissing and cuddling. I thought they were a happy couple."



Mr Younger said he had been at the men's flat until late on the night before the killing and said he was "sober" when he got there but "stoned" when he left, at around midnight.



He said Mr Hoyle and Mr Wilson were "drunk".



Mr Younger told jurors Mr Hoyle had said he planned to go to Tesco and that Mr Wilson appeared to be staying at home.



He said: "I surmised he was just staying in the house, he had no shoes and socks on.



"I went home and went to bed."



Mr Younger told jurors Mr Hoyle had turned up at his home the following morning to ask for help getting spare keys to his flat.



He added: "He knew I worked for the landlord and asked me to phone the landlord for the spare key for his flat.



"He started telling me he had got robbed in the night and he got beaten up."



Jurors have heard Mr Hoyle made a 999 call to report finding the body of his boyfriend Mr Wilson once he got a spare key and was able to get inside their flat.



The trial continues.