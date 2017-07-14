Murder inquiry launched after body of man discovered in his North-East home

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a man with a single stab wound was discovered in his house.

At 10.12am on Thursday police were alerted to an address on Heaton Hall Road, in Heaton, Newcastle, where they found a man unconscious with a single stab wound to the chest.

He was certified dead at the scene by paramedics and later identified as 59-year-old Steven George Coulter .

Inquiries to establish the circumstances around his death are ongoing but police have now launched a murder investigation.

A team of detectives are investigating the incident and they are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mr Coulter in the last two weeks to get in touch with police.

It is believed he could have died a number of days before he was found and so detectives particularly want to speak to anyone who may have seen him last weekend.

The case's senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dave English, said: "This incident will come as a shock to local residents but a team of detectives is working hard to establish the

circumstances around Steven’s death.

“A post mortem was carried out last night and we are now treating this as murder. Our main priority is to identify the person responsible and provide answers for Steven’s family.

"They are being supported by specialist liaison officers and it is a really tough time for them as they come to terms with Steven’s death.

“This incident has taken place inside an address but we still need help from the public and particularly need to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Steven prior to his death.

“We believe he may have been in the address for a number of days before he was found and so we would urge anyone who may have seen Steven over the past two weeks to get in touch

with us.

“If anyone saw individuals acting suspiciously around the address on Heaton Hall Road then we would also like to hear from them. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be

that last bit of the jigsaw.

"Our officers will continue to have a visible presence in the area around the address today to reassure anyone who has any concerns and to carry out their own inquiries.”

If you do have information that may be helpful to the police investigation then contact officers on 101 quoting log 645 14/07/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.