Mother of murder victim Mark Shaw pays emotional tribute to son 'Sharky'

The mother of murder victim Mark Shaw has paid emotional tribute to her son and revealed how the family have been left shocked and distraught by his death.

The 29-year-old dad - who was known locally as ‘Sharky’ - died after he was subjected to a vicious assault in his home in Pine Street, in Grange Villa, County Durham, at the weekend.

His mother, Valerie Watson, said; "Not only have I lost a son but Mark’s sisters have lost their much-loved brother, and his 11-year-old son has lost a father.

"We have been left devastated by Mark’s sudden death, but we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness shown to us by so many people.

"I would urge anyone who has information to come forward and speak to the police so they can bring to justice those responsible.”

Durham Constabulary said two men remain in custody in connection with the ongoing investigation, while three others are on police bail pending further enquiries.