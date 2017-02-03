Missing Sunderland teenager Shanice Simpson is found safe

A missing Sunderland teenager has been found.

Police appealed for help in tracing 17-year-old Shanice Simpson, of Kirkside, New Herrington, who had last been seen at Eldon Square in Newcastle at around 9am on Tuesday.

Now they have issued a statement to say she is safe: "Police searching for missing teenager Shanice Simpson have found her safe and well.

"The police would like to thank both the media, and all the members of the public who shared the appeal and called in with information, for helping us find her."