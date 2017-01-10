Michael Stead murder accused back in court

A murder accused has appeared in court following the death of a 34-year-old man more than nine months after he was assaulted.

Michael Stead was attacked in Brady Street, Sunderland, in March last year and died in December.

Daniel Mould, of Chester Terrace North, in the city has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, accused of his murder.

The 25-year-old was not asked to enter a plea when he appeared at the hearing via video link to HMP Durham.

He will be back in court, along with three other people charged in connection with the attack, on February 6.

Michael was taken to Newcastle's RVI with significant head injuries and later transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was in a critical condition until his death.

Mould is one of two men to be charged with murder.

Michael Young, 25, formerly of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, has also been charged with murder and will appear in court at a later date.