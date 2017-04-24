Meetings start with Durham County Council over next stage of teaching assistant review

Durham County Council have started to hold meetings with headteachers and trade unions to match teaching assistants to a proposed new grading structure.

The meetings will discuss the grading structure as part of a wider package being worked on with TAs and their trade union representatives.

The meetings are required with each school to obtain their agreement on what is proposed prior to a revised offer being made.

This follows extensive work by the council and recognised trade unions to review the roles and responsibilities of teaching assistants working in schools across the county.

John Hewitt, Durham County Council’s director of resources, said: “The work we have been doing included reviewing job descriptions and job record documents with teaching assistant representatives to recognise fully the varied work undertaken by teaching assistants at all levels.

"There is clarity on the responsibilities of each role and these have now been evaluated against the new grading structure.”

The upcoming phase of work will see the council meet with head teachers and recognised trade union representatives in over 240 schools across the county in order to match all 2,500 teaching assistants to the proposed new grading structure.

This phase is expected to be complete by Friday, May 26.

Mr Hewitt added: “The new grading structure forms part of the review of overall terms and conditions and will form the basis of final negotiations with recognised trade unions as we

aim to reach a final agreement.”