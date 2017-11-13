Masked knifeman steals alcohol during Sunderland shop robbery

Police are hunting a masked robber who stole alcohol and a mobile phone during a raid on a shop in Sunderland.

The man, who was armed with a knife, threatened staff leaving them shaken before making off from the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place on Saturday at 8.56pm at Premier Stores, in Villette Road, Hendon.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them.

It is believed that there were several men outside the shop at the time of the robbery and police would like to contact them as they may have information which could assist in the investigation.

Two people, a 25-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. They both have been released under investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1178 of 11/11/17 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.