Man who died after falling from Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge is named

A man who fell from Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge yesterday has died, police have confirmed.

Sunderland Coroner's Office has confirmed the man was John Charles McIvor, 36, from Ryhope - who was known as Joe to his friends and family.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.24pm on Thursday.

A woman who had witnessed the incident was reported to have climbed down one of the ladders at the riverside and held onto him until the emergency services arrived.

Mr McIvor was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by ambulance but later died.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed there was no third party involvement.

An inquest into his death is expected to open in coming days at the coroner's court at Sunderland Civic Centre.