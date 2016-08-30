Man threatened with knife at Hartlepool Tesco store

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly threatened with a knife outside of a Tesco Express in Hartlepool.

The suspect is alleged to have approached the victim outside Tesco Express, Throston, and threatened him with a knife last night.

They have then both got into a taxi to the area of Mounston Close, Hartlepool, where the suspect has stolen items from the victim’s home.

This is believed to have occurred between 9.30pm – 10pm.

Police are appealing to trace the taxi driver that may be a key witness. Also police would like to speak to anyone else with any information about this incident to contact DC 1755 Clark on 101.