Man suffers fractured skull after intervening in couple's row

Police are appealing for information on a city centre assault.

Just before 1am in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, police received a report that a 29-year-old man had been assaulted on Market Street in Newcastle.

He had been trying to intervene in an altercation between a man and woman when he was assaulted by the man.

Emergency services attended, and the victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and a nasty cut to his eyebrow.

The man responsible for the attack had already fled the area in the direction of Hood Street and is yet to be identified.

The woman involved is believed to have been his partner.

The victim has been released from hospital and will make a full recovery from the injuries suffered in the assault.

However, police still need to find the person responsible and have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

The man responsible was about 25, about 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short, mousy brown hair. He was wearing a blue jumper.

Anyone who recognises the description of the man, or has information that may help police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting log 89 02/04/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.