Man stashed gun and ammunition at his Washington home

A warehouser who stored a gun and ammunition at his home has been put behind bars.

Daniel Tindle, who was out on licence from a previous prison sentence, had a pistol and six 9mm bullets, which had been adapted, stashed in a plastic bag at his house.

Police also found a meat cleaver hidden under the passenger seat of his car when they carried out a search at his property on May 18.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the firearm was capable of discharging live ammunition and gas rounds.

Tindle, of Coach Road Estate, Usworth, Washington, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammuntion without certificates.

He also admitted possessing an offensive weapon in relation to the meat cleaver.

The court heard the 33-year-old has previous convictions for drugs offences and was out on licence from a 40 month prison term for arson at the time.

Tindle initially claimed he had "found" the gun and bullets but later admitted the firearm and ammunition charges on the basis he had been looking after them for someone else, had possession of them for a limited time and had not used or adapted them himself.

Judge Sarah Mallett said the firarm was a "serious" weapon and told Tindle: "There is a clear public need to discourage unlawful possession of firearms, even in the circumstances put forward in your basis of plea.

"There is justifiable public concern caused by firearms like this."

The judge jailed Tindle, who had a job and positive reference from his employer, for two years and eight months.

Judge Mallett told him: "You have family support and a stable relationship.

"Perhaps because of the contacts you have from the time you spent in custody you also have fallen back into involvement with serious offending."

Gavin Doig, defending, had been working hard and doing well after being released from the last jail term but got "mixed up" in the latest offending.