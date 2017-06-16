Man pleads guilty to affray in connection with incident which saw devoted grandad die

A man has pleaded guilty to affray in an incident which saw a devoted granddad die.

Hetton dad-of-two Stewart Anderson, 54, died at the Loveshack nightclub in Durham City’s Walkergate area in the early hours of Sunday, July 24, last year.

Stewart Anderson, pictured holding granddaughter Neve Allcroft, with daughters Kelly Beston, left and Kay Allcroft.

Officers from Durham Police were called by staff following a disturbance at the popular venue at about 1am.

Mr Anderson was pronounced dead some time later.

Police confirmed in January that no further action would be taken against seven members of the club’s door staff who were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission launched an examination into what happened to Mr Anderson.

The police watchdog had received a mandatory referral from Durham Constabulary as its officers attended the incident.

At a hearing held at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Alan King, 56, of Houghton Road, Hetton, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray, while his son Jordan, 24, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

District judge Martin Walker ordered Alan King to pay costs of £80, a victim surcharge of £85 and also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jordan King, of Earls Green, in East Rainton, will now face trial over the allegation at the same court on Monday, July 10.

Judge Walker granted him unconditional bail until the hearing.

Mr Anderson’s daughters Kay Allcroft and Kelly Beston spoke of their loss just days after their father’s death.

In a statement released through Durham Constabulary, they said: “Dad was a very hard-working man who, when not at work, was utterly devoted to his beloved granddaughter Neve.

“We are devastated to have lost our dad in such sudden and shocking circumstances.

“He will be hugely missed not only by his family but also his circle of friends.”