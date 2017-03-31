Man needed metal plate put in face after jaw smashed in street attack

Two men who attacked an innocent victim, smashing his jaw, are being hunted by police.

The incident happened at about 3.45am on Sunday, March 12.

The 29-year-old victim was walking on Newgate Street, Newcastle, when he was approached by two men outside the Premier Inn.

They got into an altercation, and both men punched the victim in the face. He was left with a shattered jaw and had to have a metal plate fitted.

A police investigation is ongoing into the incident, but so far those responsible have not been identified.

Officers are now appealing for the men responsible to come forward and speak to police, or for any witnesses who saw the assault to get in touch.

Inspector Ricky Thompson of Northumbria Police said: "This was a nasty assault that saw an innocent bystander punched so hard they suffered a shattered jaw.

"It was a cowardly attack, and we have seen in the past that these kind of one-punch attacks can easily result in somebody being killed.

"We need to trace the two men responsible for this assault so we can establish what has happened in the lead up to the incident and in the incident itself.

"If you saw what happened that evening, or know the two men involved in the assault, please get in touch with our officers."

The first man was about 5ft 11in tall, aged 20-30, of medium build, with short, dark hair that was shaved on the sides.

He had a north east accent and was wearing a black jacket and cream trousers.

The second man was black, about 5ft10in, also aged 20-30, with short, dark hair, shaved on the sides. He was wearing skinny jeans and a black jacket.

If you know who the men are, you can contact police on 101, quoting log 1232 16/03/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.