Man hunt under way after robbery at Sunderland petrol station

Cash and cigarettes have been taken in a robbery at a Sunderland petrol station.

The Esso Garage, off the Barnes gyratory on the A690 Durham Road, was closed off to traffic and customers for a short time this morning following the incident at 3am.

An alarm was activated following the robbery, in which a member of staff working at the garage was unharmed.

The business has since reopened to customers.

One elderly woman, who lives just yards from the site, said: “When I got up this morning I saw a maroon car on the pavement and some police tape on the exit.

“I didn’t hear anything during the night so I don’t know what has happened to be honest.

“There’s never usually any trouble around here.”

Another woman who also lives near the petrol station said: “The place is always busy with it being open 24/7 but I wouldn’t say there has been much trouble there recently.

“I was at home last night and wasn’t aware of anything.

“I haven’t had any police come to the door to tell us what has gone on yet.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At 3am this morning the alarm was activated at the service station in Durham Road after the premises had been robbed.

“Cash and cigarettes were stolen.

“A member of staff in the garage at the time was not injured in the incident.

“Enquiries are on-going.”

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 97 060117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.