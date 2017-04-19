Man gave female victim 'heart-shaped' bite after downing rose and taking cocaine

A woman was left with a "heart-shaped" bite mark on her arm after an attack in her home.

Ben Taylor had downed rose wine and taken cocaine before he lashed out at the victim after a night out.



Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had been to the pub together and an argument started when they got back to her house.



The 35-year-old, who has a record for violence, pushed the woman onto her bed then sank his teeth into her arm.



Prosecutor David Crook described a photograph of the victim's injury to the court as a "heart-shaped bite".



Mr Crook added: "He used a weapon - teeth."



Taylor, of Jennifer Avenue, Sunderland, admitted assault. Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace sentenced him to 14 weeks behind bars.



The judge said: "Having been to the pub and having consumed alcohol and, having consumed cocaine, you returned to her home.



"In the course of an argument you pushed her to the upper body. She fell onto the bed and then you admit biting her arm.



"It was a nasty bite. There are photographs which show how unpleasant it was."



The judge made a restraining order to ban contact between Taylor and his victim, and keep him away from her home for the next five years.



Taylor confessed to police he had downed rose wine at the woman's home and taken cocaine before the attack.



The court heard Taylor will be released from his prison term almost immediately due to the time he has spent on remand and on a tagged curfew.



Alec Burns, defending, said Taylor, who appeared at the hearing via video to link to HMP Durham, admitted what he had done at the first opportunity.