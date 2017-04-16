Man found with serious head injuries in city centre subway

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a serious head injury in a city centre subway.

Officers received a report about the man, who appeared to be a rough sleeper, at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

He was found in the Swan House subway beneath the Fat Buddha bar in Newcastle, but it is not known how the man came about his injuries.

However, it is believed that he may have been seen in the area by members of the public who may not have realised that he was injured.

The male is 29 years old, of average height and slim build, and was wearing a hoody and had a sleeping bag with him in the subway at the time he was found.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information which may be useful to police, is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting log 1190 of 15th April.