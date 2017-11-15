Man found dead two months after being attacked in Sunderland street

Police have renewed an appeal for information about a street attack after the victim died.

The assault happened at 7.05pm on Monday, September 11, in Hastings Street, Hendon, Sunderland.

The 36-year-old man was knocked to the ground and assaulted. He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with a head injury.

After being transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment, he was later discharged.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released pending further inquiries.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 5, police were called to an address in Barclay Street, Roker, by the ambulance service, who were dealing with a sudden death.

The deceased turned out to be the man who had previously been assaulted in Hendon.

The circumstances around the death of the man, who has not yet been named, are part of an ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but the result was inconclusive.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Ford-Stubbs of Sunderland CID, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the street attack back on Monday, September 11, to come forward to help with inquiries."

Police are appealing for witnesses, and would like anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to contact officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number of 1019 of 11/09/17.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.