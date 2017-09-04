Man fights for life after Sunderland city centre attack

Have your say

A man is fighting for his life after an attack in Sunderland city centre.

The 53-year-old man was assaulted near to the entrance of Debenhams car park, in The Bridges shopping centre, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Inquiries are on-going and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw what happened.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1149 030917 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.