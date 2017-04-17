Man due in court after Wearside veteran is stabbed to death

A man is due to appear before a court charged with the murder of a Wearside Army veteran.

Former soldier Craig Guy, who was from Washington and had also lived in Southwick, was living at The Beacon at Catterick Garrison.

It provides supported housing for single veterans who are homeless or at risk of being on the streets.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and due before a court today

Craig, 34, was found at the property with fatal injuries at 11.30pm on Thursday.

It is believed he had been stabbed.