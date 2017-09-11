Man denies indecent exposure while wearing comedy hat in Sunderland Co-op

A man who allegedly walked into a supermarket wearing tights, a dressing gown, and a comedy hat denied indecent exposure.

Ian Weldon is alleged to have exposed himself in the Co-op in North Moor Lane in Farringdon, Sunderland.

“The Crown says he was wearing a comedy conical hat, a velour striped dressing gown, and black tights,” prosecutor Lee Poppett told South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

“We say the dressing gown fell open, and the tights were sheer, leaving nothing to the imagination.”

Weldon, 36, of Aberdare Road, Sunderland, denied indecent exposure.

He told the court CCTV footage from the shop would establish his innocence.

The bench set a trial date of November 2 at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

Weldon was released on unconditional bail.