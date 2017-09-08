Man denies attempted murder after street stabbing

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after a stabbing last month.

Kieran Smith, 22, has denied trying to kill a man in Horden, on August 9.

Police said the man was found critically injured in Warren Square, near Geordie's Pizzeria.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening chest injuries after the attack.

Smith, of Tenth Street, Peterlee, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday where he also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbery.

There will be a pre-trial hearing on November 3.

The trial, which is expected to last seven days, is scheduled for February 5 and Smith has been remanded in custody.