Man charged with common assault after firefighter attacks

A man has been charged with common assault following an attack on firefighters called to tackle a house blaze this week.

Clinton Allan Barnes, 34, from the Houghton area, was charged in relation to the incident and is set to appear at Sunderland Magistrates' Court on May 9.

Northumbria Police also confirmed that two people have been reported for summons.

During the incident, three firefighters - who were part of crews from Sunderland Central, Farringdon and Rainton Bridge - were assaulted while going out to tackle a house blaze on Railway Terrace North, Houghton.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

But in shocking scenes:

l One firefighter suffered a badly bruised and bloodied nose after he was hit in the face.

l A second was struck in the side of the head, causing bruising to his ear.

l The thug also tried to head butt another crew member, but fortunately his fire helmet blocked the blow.

Firefighters were able to restrain the man until police arrived, while paramedics were also called to treat the injured crew members at the scene.

Speaking to the Echo earlier this week, area manager Alan Robson, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am extremely disappointed and saddened about the increasing number of attacks on our crews and vehicles.

“It is totally unacceptable that firefighters are being obstructed in carrying out their duties and subjected to physical or verbal abuse.

“We take these attacks on our firefighters very seriously and are working closely with Northumbria Police, who are reviewing CCTV footage from the cameras which are fitted on all our fire appliances.”





