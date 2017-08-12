Man charged with attempted murder after street knife attack

Have your say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a street stabbing.

Kieran Smith, of Tenth Street, Horden, will appear in court after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Warren Square, near to Geordies Pizzeria, in

Horden, at around 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old victim, who has not been named, suffered critical chest injuries after he was apparently stabbed repeatedly and remains in hospital.

Smith is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

A 43-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, were released under investigation

earlier in the week.