Man charged with arson after three escape house fire

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Washington.

The fire happened at 1.30am on September 21 at a property in Bamburgh Close, Oxclose.

Three people inside the house at the time managed to escape and were uninjured.

Detectives have been carrying out inquiries and have charged Peter Greenhalgh, 36, of no fixed abode, with arson.

A woman who had also been arrested has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 66 210917 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.