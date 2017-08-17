Man caught defecating at Sunderland Railway Station avoids court action

A man caught on camera defecating three times at a railway station has avoided court action.

British Transport Police (BTP) issued an image of the suspect they wanted to interview in connection with three separate offences at Sunderland Railway Station between September 2016

and July this year.

A 58-year-old man, who has not been named, was quickly identified and volunteered to attend a meeting with officers to discuss the matter.

A BTP spokeswoman said: "The man was given a community resolution order, agreed not to do it again and wrote a letter of apology."

A community resolution order means the man does not receive a criminal record for his acts although the cases can be mentioned if he appears at court in the future.

The incidents took place at 5.40am on September 16 last year, 5.45am on January 5 this year and 8.17am on July 4.



