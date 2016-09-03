Man attacked and robbed on his way home from Durham City

​A man was attacked and robbed on his way home from Durham City.

It happened on Thursday, September 1 at approximately 6.45pm.

The man, 26, who was heading to the Newton Hall area, was struck on the back of his head as he walked near to the allotments to the rear of Farnham Close and Hopper Place.

The man was then struck a second time and his wallet was stolen. The suspect, described as 6ft tall and wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey hoodie then headed in the direction of Edlingham Road.

DS Steven Richards from Durham City CID, said: "This victim has been left injured and badly shaken by this attack.

"At present we have no known motive for this robbery and we would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the suspect in that area at the time of the incident to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham City CID on 101 quoting incident 423 of the 1st September.