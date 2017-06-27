Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death in Sunderland

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a woman, believed to be a mum-of-two, was stabbed to death in a Sunderland house.

At 12.10am today police received a report of concern for a woman at an home in Kirkwall Close, in Castletown.

Police were called to an address in Hylton Castle in the early hours.

Emergency services attended and found a woman with fatal knife injuries.

She was named locally as Julie Parkin, 39.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Extra officers are in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Police at the house in Kirkwall Close in Castletown.

Detective Inspector Dave English, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "We know local residents will be concerned and will have officers in the area to offer reassurance.

"Our inquiries are in the initial stages but this is believed to be a domestic incident between people who know each and our thoughts are with the family of those affected at this awful time."

People living in Kirkwall Close spoke of their shock at the woman's death.

A 40-year-old woman living just yards from the house where the woman was stabbed said: "I saw a young lad come out of the house and he was covered in blood and then there were three ambulances here.

Northumbria Police officers prepare to enter the cordon.

"The police couldn't tell us anything when we came outside so we went back in.

"I can't believe this has happened because this is such a nice area.

"You feel for her bairns and they must be going through right now."

A 59-year-old man, who also lives in the street, said: "I was watching telly and saw a man walk outside between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Police are working to gather evidence at the scene.

"I thought it was strange as he only had a t-shirt on.

"Then there were loads of police cars in the street and paramedics too.

"That's when I realised it was something very serious.

"There were officers taking things away in bags which looked like evidence.

"I don't know the names of the couple who live in that house but they always look happy because you see them going for walks holding hands."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 13 270617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.