Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five-hour rooftop stand-off

Police say a man arrested after a five-hour rooftop stand-off in Peterlee is being quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder.

Durham Constabulary said they received calls at around 3.50pm on Tuesday about a man driving a red Seat recklessly in the Little Eden area of Peterlee.

It is believed the car was also driving towards pedestrians in the Edenhill Road area with several people reporting having to move out of the way of the vehicle.

Police said that around ten minutes later, the 26-year-old man, who is said to be local to the area, went into an empty house on Barsloan Avenue. Once inside the house there were suggestions he was armed a knife.

A statement from the force said: "Two armed response units and specially trained negotiators were deployed to the scene along with Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Service and the Police Helicopter.

"Following negotiations the suspect, who at one point was on the roof of the house, was detained by officers at around 9.30pm and remains in custody. Damage was subsequently discovered to the inside of the property as well as significant damage to the roof.

"The house will remain cordoned off for most of today while specialist teams carry out searches and forensic investigations."

Detective Inspector Andy Smith, from Peterlee CID, said: "This was a very distressing incident for the residents of the area and I would like to reassure them that the people involved in this were known to each other.

"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and the man in question remains in custody and is assisting us with our enquiries."

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 273 of 11th April.