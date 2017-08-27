Man arrested after woman bitten by dog in South Shields street

A woman is in hospital and a man has been arrested after a dog-bite incident in South Shields.

Police were called to Julian Street on the Lawe Top at about 7pm yesterday after reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog.

The scene in Julian Street last night. Pic: Wendy Watson.

Neighbours said the occupants of the flat own a Japanese Akita.

The street was sealed off for the duration of the incident, which lasted several hours.

It is believed a police armed response unit was involved in the operation.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the dog had been "dealt with", and a man was arrested.

The woman was today described as being in a stable condition in hospital.