Man arrested after schoolgirl's groin groped on North East train

A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was inappropriately touched on a train.

We believe another passenger on the train may also have been assaulted and are appealing for them to come forward.



The incident took place on Saturday 20 August on board the 7.35pm Newcastle to Carlisle service.



The victim, from Aspatria in Cumbria, had been travelling with her mother when a man, who boarded the train at Newcastle, came and sat next to her. He then inappropriately touched her leg and groin area.



The victim and her mother moved away and reported the man to the train guard who contacted Police.



At the same time an unknown woman boarded the train and sat next to the man, she reportedly moved away quickly from the man after it is understood he touched her leg in the same way. Was that you? If it was please contact us.



Police attended and the man, who is aged 55 and from Prudhoe, was arrested shortly afterwards.



Detective Constable Colin Dore: “The young victim was understandably distressed by the man’s actions.



“We would like to trace the other female who we believe was also assaulted by the man so that we can speak to her and provide her with support following what must have been a very upsetting experience.



“We would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the train and who may have witnessed the incident.



“We take all reports of this nature very seriously and I would like to commend the victim for coming forward and reporting this to us.



“Our Report It to Stop It campaign, which aims to combat unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway by encouraging members of the public to report it, is proving very successful in supporting victims and bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”



Anyone with information which may assist this investigation are asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference number 242 of 16/09.