Man arrested after police find £170,000 cannabis farm in Sunderland

A man has been arrested after police found a cannabis farm worth more than £150,000 in Sunderland early today.

Officers raided an address in Hastings Street, Hendon, at 2.43am and found around 200 large cannabis plants.

An officer at work in Hastings Street

With each plant worth an estimated £840, that puts the haul's street value at almost £170,000.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation, pending further inquiry.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 108 of the 25th of August 2017."