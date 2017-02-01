Man accused of murder outside nightclub appears in court

A murder accused has appeared in court charged with killing a man outside a nightclub.

Archie Henderson was arrested after Michael Thompson was found unconscious outside of the Studio Sport Bar in Priestpopple, Hexham, with head injuries at 4.07am on Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene as result of his injuries.

Henderson, 25, of Redesmouth Court, Bellingham, Northumberland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Durham.

He spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge he faces.

His legal team made no application for bail.

Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case for a further pre-trial hearing on March6.

The judge told Henderson: "Pending that hearing you will be remanded in custody."