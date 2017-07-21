Man accused of having false resident's permit

An illegal immigrant was arrested after allegedly giving immigration officers a false resident’s permit.

Sukjindher Singh, an Indian national, arrived in the UK on a flight from Montego Bay in 2002, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

"He claimed asylum at that time," said Paul Anderson, prosecuting. "But failed to turn up for an interview two days later.

"Mr Singh came to the attention of the authorities several times in the following years. On each occasion his application for permanent residence was refused, meaning he has no right to live in this country.

"He last came to the attention of the authorities in 2015 when he produced a resident’s permit, which the prosecution say was false."

Singh, 32, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, indicated he would be pleading not guilty to possession of a false identity document on September 12, 2015.

Mr Anderson said the offence is indictable only, so the case must be transferred to Newcastle Crown Court.

Applying for bail, Sunny Thandi, said: "Mr Singh has failed to surrender in the past, but things have moved on."

Jaydep Singh Gill told the court he was prepared to offer a surety of £20,000.

The magistrates granted Singh conditional bail.

Mr Anderson appealed the decision, which means Singh remains in custody until his bail application can be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The criminal case against Singh was sent to Newcastle Crown Court for a hearing on August 17.