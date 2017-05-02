Lily the staffie snatched from Sunderland home in burglary

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been stolen from her home.

Northumbria Police officers are appealing information after the staffie, named Lily, was taken in a burglary in Sunderland.

She was stolen from a property in Toward Road on April 6.

The incident happened between 10am and 11.20am.

Her owner had left her alone while she visited a friend - but when she returned home someone had entered the house and taken the brindle-coloured staffie.

Lily has a small scar on the back of her front right leg.

Inquiries are ongoing, and officers are appealing for witnesses.

If you have any information, contact Northumbria Police on 101, using reference 325060417, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.