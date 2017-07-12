Killer faces life behind bars after being found guilty of David Wilson murder

A serial criminal has been convicted of the brutal murder of a dad who was found stabbed to death in his bed.

David Wilson was killed at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14 2014.



Daniel Johnson, who has a long list of convictions for violence and dishonesty, denied he was the killer during a month-long trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

David Wilson.

The 20-year-old did not give evidence from the witness box but said through his legal team "it wasn't me".



After more than 13 hours deliberation, jurors have today found him guilty of murder.



He now faces life behind bars when he is sentenced this afternoon.

The court heard during the trial Johnson had mugged Mr Wilson's partner in the street and then used his keys to get into the couple's flat, where he carried out the killing.

Daniel Johnson has been convicted of David Wilson's murder. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Upon conviction today, Detective Superintendent Mark Ord said: "This has been a difficult and complex investigation but today we have justice.

"Firstly I must thank David's family for their continued support and patience. They have been incredibly brave throughout and conducted themselves with great dignity. It is with their support that has led us to this breakthrough in the case.

"It is difficult to understand why Daniel Johnson did this.

"He has remained silent throughout this investigation and refused to give any information to police or the court so we may never know why he has done this.

David Wilson's home in Southwick.

"We could suggest that the robbery and the reason for entering David's house may have been financially motivated but that does not explain why he went into David's bedroom and murdered him as he lay asleep in bed.

"Johnson is an evil and dangerous individual, he has shown no remorse and David's family have suffered greatly. He has not only put David's family through this ordeal, but also his own family.

"While we may never know why Johnson killed David, at least today he will face the consequences of his actions. I hope this gives the family some closure to be able to move on with their lives."