Jurors yet to reach a verdict in Sunderland dad murder trial

Murder jurors in the trial over a dad who was found stabbed to death in his bed have not yet reached a verdict.

David Wilson was killed at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14, 2014.

Prosecutors claim Daniel Johnson murdered the 49-year-old, which he denies, and he is being tried by at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard the 20-year-old accused had mugged Mr Wilson's partner in the street, then used his keys to get into the couple's flat, where he carried out the killing.

Johnson did not give evidence from the witness box during the trial, but has claimed through his legal team "it wasn't me".

After a month-long trial, jurors retired to consider the verdict on Friday afternoon.

After a further day of deliberations today, no verdict has yet been reached, and the panel will reconvene tomorrow.

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder.