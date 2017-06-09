'Jekyll and Hyde' Sunderland businessman jailed for raping prostitute

A businessman who travelled from Sunderland to Middlesbrough and raped a prostitute has been jailed for seven years.

Najmadeen Ali-Waice, described in court as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character, turned to violence after the woman refused to let him have sex without a condom.

"Al-Waice made contact with the sex worker in the Newport red light area of Middlesbrough," said Andrew Findlay, prosecuting. "A fee of £20 was agreed and she got into his Jeep.

"Agreed sex took place with him wearing a condom but he became agitated and violent when she refused to have more sex without a condom.

"She was punched in the face several times and describes herself as shouting and screaming.

"It was clear she had withdrawn any consent, but the defendant forced her to take part in two sex acts.

"She fled from his car, and ran to another car whose driver took her away from the scene and called police.

"The defendant was later arrested at an address in South Shields."

The court hear Al-Waice denied forcing himself onto the woman and had offered her an extra £5 to stop crying.

Al-Waice, 42, of Whitehall Terrace, Ford, Sunderland, denied two charges of rape.

He was convicted of both offences after a trial.

David Callan, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Al-Waice has been in this country for 17 years, during which time he has behaved himself and worked hard.

"His family were Kurdish freedom fighters in Irag.

"He has a mother who is now 90 and he fears he may not see her again after going to custody.

"Mr Al-Waice has a long term partner, and two children aged 10 and 11 years.

"He and his associates run several businesses, including removals, a pizza takeaway, and shops."

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Al-Waice for seven years.

The judge told him: "You travelled from the North East to this city to find a sex worker.

"All such workers are vulnerable, purely by the nature of their profession.

"They are vulnerable to the sort of conduct you displayed.

"When she not unreasonably refused your request for sex without a condom, you became violent."

Al-Waice was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.