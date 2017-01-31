Jailed ex-Sunderland star Adam Johnson gets new appeal date

Disgraced former Sunderland AFC footballer Adam Johnson has received a date for his appeal against his conviction and six-year sentence.

Johnson, 29, was jailed last March after being found guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child.

He had also pleaded guilty to another count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming.

The former England international had a previous appeal against his conviction and sentence thrown out by a judge last March.

However, Johnson's sister Faye revealed he has received a hearing date for a second appeal.

She last night posted on Twitter: "Pleased that we now have a date for Adam's appeal against conviction and sentence. I hope that justice can finally be done for my brother."

Johnson's case will be heard at the Court of Appeal on February 28, where he will apply for permission from the full court to appeal against his conviction.